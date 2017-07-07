Gosport set to unleash 14-year-old leg-spinner

Gosport Borough will hand a debut to 14-year-old leg-spinner Charlie Creal in their Southern League division three derby against Waterlooville at Privett Park.

Creal is drafted in to replace Jack Richards who is unavailable.

‘Charlie has been bowling well and, although it is a big step up, we have every confidence in him,’ said vice-captain Lee Harrop.

‘His father, Simon, is also in the team and he will be able to give him plenty of advice.

‘We lost to Ville at their place on the opening day of the season, so it would be nice to win the bragging rights back.

‘On that occasion we thought we played well but Ville played a little better.

‘There isn’t a lot between the two sides.

‘They possess a lot of all-rounders and it is a case of us standing up to them.

‘The past couple of weeks we have suffered heartbreaking narrow defeats and want to reverse that trend.

‘A win will get us back on an even keel.’

The visitors will be keen to banish the agony of last weekend’s final-ball defeat to title rivals Basingstoke & North Hants II.

They will look for in-form batsman Alex Shephard to continue doing the business and could have opener James Scutt back after serving a two-match ban.

Elsewhere, Martin Lee is urging Purbrook to step up their game as they entertain Fawley at The Heath.

Lee felt his team were below par in their defeat at Bashley (Rydal) II.

‘We didn’t bowl or field particularly well and the best team certainly won,’ said the skipper.

‘I am expecting us to raise it a notch or two.

‘When we lost to Fawley at the start of the season we had just been promoted and were a little under-prepared.

‘Now we know what to expect now and it is a game I am targeting to win.

‘Six wins will be more than enough to keep us up and I believe we can reach that target quite quickly.’

Lee names an unchanged side as they look to consolidate their place in division three.