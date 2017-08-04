Gosport to throw new ball to teen talent

Have your say

Gosport Borough have called up youngster Ollie Creal to open the bowling in their Southern League division three contest at Fair Oak tomorrow.

It is a senior debut for the 14-year-old who replaces the unavailable Conor Regan.

‘Both Ollie and his twin brother Charlie are good prospects,’ said vice-captain Lee Harrop.

‘Ollie has opened the bowling for the second team but this will be the first time he has done it for us.

‘We are sure he will rise to the occasion.

‘He is a good left-arm bowler who can swing the ball a bit.

‘In the past, we have been known as having a fairly old side so it is good to have the youngsters coming through.’

Gosport Borough: Larner, Harrop, Kitchin, Ruffell, Creal S, King, Adams, Harris, Pennecott, Richards, Creal O

n Jon Hudson insists promotion-chasing Waterlooville will need to remain wary as they travel to lowly Alton II in division three.

After throwing away promotion two seasons ago, Ville are determined not to make the same mistake.

‘You are never quite sure what sort of opposition you will come up against when playing a second team,’ said Hudson.

‘They could always drop a couple of players down from the senior team.

‘Alton also have a couple of good wins under their belt, so we will treat them with the proper amount of respect.

‘With five games to go it is very tight at the top.

‘All the teams at the top, however, still have to play each other so there is everything to play for.

‘We just have to aim to be as consistent as we can in the final weeks of the season.

‘A win this weekend will make it that bit easier but a loss won’t be the end of the world.

‘It will just be good to get playing again after two weeks off because of the weather.

‘All the teams have been in the same boat, so we haven’t lost any ground.’

Waterlooville: Scutt, Hortle, Reynolds, Jackson, Shepherd, Hudson, Hillman, Goddard, Verma, Rockett, Silva

n Purbrook will fancy their chances of picking up another win as they visit bottom-club Hursley Park.

n Havant II host leaders Basingstoke & North Hants II at Havant Park.