Gosport will try not to be the team to help Purbrook

GOSPORT BOROUGH have experienced pair Dale Patternotte and Charlie Pennecott back for their Southern League division three trip to Purbrook.

They replace the unavailable Conor Regan and Sampath Prathapasinghe as Borough look to extend their winning momentum.

Tom Larner’s side picked up their first win by beating Hursley Park and will fancy their chances against Purbrook.

‘We played much better as a team and have hopefully put our early problems behind us,’ said vice-captain Lee Harrop.

‘Most of our players are home grown and we have a couple of excellent youngsters coming through.

‘Purbrook have not had a good start and we don’t want to be the team to help them out.

‘We have always struggled against them and that is something we need to put right

‘Over the years we have had a habit of losing against teams at the lower end of the league.

‘If we play to our full potential should win.’

The visitors include both their talented 16 year olds, off-spinner Jack Richards and top order batsman Jacob Harris.

Purbrook have endured a tough baptism to life back at the higher level after promotion.

Despite opening up with three defeats captain, Martin Lee, is confident Purbrook can survive.

He believes it is mainly a question of confidence.

‘At the moment all the cogs of the wheel are not spinning but I am confident things will start clicking into place soon,’ said Lee.

‘It is frustrating because we have lost games that we would have won last season.

‘It is mainly a question of regaining our confidence.

‘We have two big home games now that we are targeting to win.’

Unbeaten Waterlooville face a tough examination at Havant II.

‘We have made a brilliant start,’ said Waterlooville captain Max Goddard.

‘Havant won’t be easy because they have a lot of good experienced players.’

Sarisbury Athletic go to Rowledge in division one.

In division two Hambledon will be back in action against OT’s & Romsey after missing out due to the bad weather last weekend.