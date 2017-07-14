Hambledon boosted by return of experienced duo

Will Bond remains defiant despite the growing threat of relegation at Hambledon.

The Ridge Meadow skipper takes his Dons to Langley Manor tomorrow in search of a rare Southern League division two double.

While his troops prop up the table, Bond is adamant they can still escape the drop.

Having beaten Langley Manor on home turf earlier in the season, he is looking for a repeat.

‘We are not dead and buried yet,’ said Bond.

‘There are plenty of teams who are beatable and those immediately above us have not won many games either.

‘Langley Manor are one team we have already beaten, so I am looking for us to repeat that result.’

Bond is boosted by the return of two of his more experienced campaigners.

Opener George Marshall and middle-order batsman Rob Atkins are back – giving the team a more solid look.

Marshall tops the Dons’ run charts this term, having scored 306 in eight innings.

Former skipper Atkins, meanwhile, will make only his third appearance of the season.

‘Apart from being two very talented batsmen they are also experienced which is something we have lacked,’ added the skipper.

‘It does help in our situation to have players coming in who have been in and around this league for a while.

‘Winning is a habit we don’t have at the moment.

‘This weekend will be as good as any to turn that around. It is another must-win game for us.’

Hambledon: Marshall, Bond, Chakrabarti, Le Clercq S, Glanfield H, Atkins, Chapman O, Chapman R, Harding, Glanfield C

n Sarisbury Athletic have given themselves an excellent chance of staying up with two successive home victories in division one.

Opener Ricky Rawlins has played an influential role in both successes – against Bournemouth and Tichborne Park.

In a low-scoring game against the former, he helped give his side a solid start in pursuit of a target of 158.

He then racked up an unbeaten 87 against Tichborne Park as Sarisbury recorded another three-wicket success.

Matt Journeaux needs his team to reproduce their home form at Ventnor this weekend.

n Portsmouth are on the hunt for a third consecutive win as they travel to Bournemouth in division one.

Captain Rich Locke is hoping Fraser Hay can carry on where he left off against Liphook & Ripsley.

The Aussie crashed an unbeaten 102 in helping his team to an emphatic six-wicket win.