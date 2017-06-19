Havant frustrated by Burridge tail

Havant were left frustrated for a second successive week as Burridge held them to a Southern League premier division draw at Havant Park on Saturday.

The final Burridge pair of Nick McMurray and Sullivan White fought a desperate rearguard action to deny the hosts the victory they felt they deserved.

‘We controlled the game throughout and should have won it,’ said Havant opener Pete Hopson.

‘Their last two batted out quite a few overs and a few decisions went against us.

‘Our general feeling is one of frustration.

‘Ben Walker and Chris Stone batted well for us and we did well to get what we did.

‘In the field and bowling, though, we only performed in fits and starts.

‘We needed to be better for longer.’

Hopson had extra reason to feel frustrated as he was bowled by Dan Stancliffe on third ball of Havant’s innings – before his team had a run on the board.

Walker (79) provided the presence the home side required, with Stone (51) adding momentum with nine fours before Havant were bowled out for 223.

Stancliffe (three for 39) and Brighton Mugochi (five for 64) were again the pick of the Burridge bowlers.

Joe Collings-Wells (63) and Mugochi (44) then delivered the only real substance in the visitors’ reply before the final pair held out.

‘Considering we were four senior players short, myself included, we were happy to come away with the draw,’ said Burridge captain Rick Ankers.

Elsewhere, a batting collapse condemned Sarisbury Athletic to a 56-run defeat against Calmore Sports in division one.

Replying to Calmore’s 221 for seven, Athletic were goin well when Ricky Rawlins (37) and Sam Floyd (61) put on 102 for the first wicket.

However, that was as good as it got for Matt Journeaux’s side, who went on to lose their next nine wickets for just 63 runs.

The defeat – their third in succession – leaves Athletic bottom of the table and facing a fight for survival.

Hambledon are also in trouble after losing their division two clash at fellow strugglers Trojans by 31 runs.

The Dons were never able to get ahead of the game as they replied to Trojans’ 219 for eight.

George Marshall (70) gave them a solid start, ensuring the visitors were always in the contest.

But despite a useful 37 from Rob Atkins, batting at seven, they were bowled out well short of victory.