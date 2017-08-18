Havant on a roll as they face tricky Burridge test

BEN WALKER knows Havant will need to be at their best if they are to come out on top against Burridge.

Havant came away with a winning draw in a timed game earlier in the season, and Walker expects it to be every bit as tough again in their Southern League Premier Division trip.

He said: ‘Burridge are a good side and we are expecting another very competitive game.

‘We are on a bit of a roll at the moment but know this will be tough. There is no doubt we have to play well if we want to win.

‘If we can get another win on the board then it will keep the pressure on the top three.

‘We pride ourselves on the way that we play and scrap as a unit. It is a collective effort and in our last game the seam bowlers got the rewards for the hard yards put in to set up the win.’

Andy Gorvin is away at a wedding but the experienced Pete Hopson takes his place.

In Division One, Portsmouth are without both their captain and vice-captain, Rich Locke and Vikram Dawson for the trip to second-placed Basingstoke & North Hants.

Portsmouth gave themselves a boost in their fight against relegation by beating Rowledge.

They still have it all to do though, as they finish the season with matches against the top three sides.

Already-relegated Hambledon entertain Trojans at Ridge Meadow in Division Two. In Division Three, Waterlooville need to win at Fawley to maintain their hopes of pipping Basingstoke & North Hants II to the title.

‘It would be nice to finish as champions but we just want to make sure we go up,’ said Ville captain Max Goddard.

‘Every game at the moment seems to be bigger than the last. We had a really good win against third-placed Bashley but know Fawley will be tough because they are decent.’

Ville make one change with Alex Sheppard back from holiday. Havant II and Purbrook are in local derby action at Havant Park.

Gosport Borough can climb up to fourth place by winning at lowly Alton II.