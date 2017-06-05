Havant’s hammering of Andover is Taylor-made

Hampshire all-rounder Brad Taylor showed his class as Havant cruised to an easy 124-run win against Southern League premier division newcomers Andover at Havant Park.

Taylor (131) first underlined his skill with the bat – notching his maiden century for the club and enabling them to declare on 294 for seven.

Then he displayed his destructive qualities with the ball – taking seven for 38 as Andover were bowled out for 170.

Stuart Ransley believes Taylor’s arrival at Havant Park will be beneficial for both parties.

The Havant all-rounder said: ‘Brad is keen to progress in the professional game and I believe coming to Havant can help him achieve that.

‘We have Richard Hindley at the club who has been around for many years and is a great role model for any off-spinner.

‘Brad has made a few good starts with his batting this season and has really wanted to push on from them.

‘His innings this weekend was superbly constructed setting a good pace early on and running well between the wickets.

‘He will be a great asset for the club for however long he remains with us.’

Electing to bat first, after winning the toss, the home side took charge of the game from the start.

Pete Hopson and Taylor put on 30 for the first wicket before the former was bowled by Babu Veettil.

Rob Gibson was also a victim of Veettil but any hopes Andover may have had were dashed with the arrival of skipper Ben Walker to the crease.

Walker (83) and Taylor joined forces in a 155-run partnership for the third wicket with the latter hitting 13 fours in his 145-ball innings.

Cameron Prentice produced a little cameo of 20 in nine balls at the end after Andrew Gorvin, Josh McCoy and Ransley had been dismissed cheaply.

When Andover replied, McCoy took two early wickets. Taylor then grabbed his first when Storm Green (39) was caught by Richard Hindley.

Graham Burns weighed in with another wicket before Taylor rattled off the next six to fall.

Taylor is a product of Hampshire’s impressive youth system and first made the headlines four years ago.

At 16, he became the youngest player in 135 years to appear in the Hampshire first team.

In his first County Championship appearance, he took four for 64 against Lancashire.

The following summer he earned an England under-19s call-up and has since skippered the age group at the World Cup.

Last season, Taylor played in five of Hampshire’s NatWest t20 Blast contests.

Havant capped an excellent weekend with a seven-wicket win at South Wilts in the National Club Championship yesterday.

McCoy took four wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 141.

Walker (45 not out) and Ransley (48 not out) then guided Havant to glory.