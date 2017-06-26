Havant suffer crushing defeat... Burridge scare Lymington

HAVANT suffered an uncharacteristic batting collapse as they suffered a thumping 153-run defeat at South Wilts in the Southern League premier division.

Spinners Richard Hindley and Chris Morgan did the damage with the ball.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough.

Hindley took three wickets for 52 and Morgan claimed five for 57 as they led the way as the hosts were bowled out for 247.

Only Chris Stone (30) offered any resistance, however, as Havant slumped to 94 all out.

Burridge pushed league leaders Lymington all the way.

But they lost by four wickets at home.

Batting first Burridge declared on 263 for seven.

James Richards (40) and Joe Collings-Wells (46) gave the hosts a solid start.

Marcus Campopiano (60) and Brighton Mugochi (60) put on 112 for the fifth wicket with the latter claiming his runs off just 53 balls.

Lymington had looked in real trouble when Burridge had them 108 for five.

Sullivan White took three wickets for 65 and Dan Stancliffe picked up two for 61 but it wasn’t quite enough.

In division one Portsmouth crumbled to a 10-wicket defeat at Hook & Newnham Basics.

After electing to bat first Rich Locke’s team were dismissed for 65 in under 30 overs.

Sarisbury Athletic remain rooted at the bottom following their 62-run reverse at Liphook & Ripsley.

Philip Jewell (three wickets for 34) and skipper Matt Journeaux (three wickets for 57) bowled well as the home side reached 251.

An 88-run fourth-wicket partnership between Jamie Dunn (53) and Journeaux (48) wasn’t enough for Sarisbury.

In division two, Hambledon fell to a seven-wicket home defeat by St Cross Symondians.

George Marshall departed after just one ball as the hosts limped to 181 all out courtesy of Spencer Le Clercq (43).

St Cross easily reached the target with 14 overs to spare.

A first-wicket partnership of 110 between captain Martin Lee (76) and James Holder (62) set up Purbrook’s 143-run win at Alton II.

John Moller (46) and George Hamson (27) helped the visitors to 273 for eight.

Alton were never in the hunt as James Gurney took three wickets for 23.

Gosport Borough suffered a two-run defeat at Bashley.

Simon Creal grabbed three wickets for 18 off his 10 overs but despite skipper Tom Larner (47) and Creal (38) leading the reply Bashley’s 193 for nine was just enough.