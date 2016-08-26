Journeaux: Sarisbury’s job is not done yet

MATT JOURNEAUX has warned Sarisbury Athletic they haven’t won promotion from Southern League division one yet and they still have plenty of work to do.

Sarisbury are in a great position with an 18-point lead at the top with two games left to play.

Journeaux, however, won’t allow any complacency to sneak in.

He said: ‘We haven’t won promotion yet.

‘Our nearest rivals Hook & Newnham Basics lost last week which has given us a bit of breathing space.

‘We cannot afford, however, to make the mistake of thinking the job is done.

‘It gets very interesting now and we cannot be complacent.

‘It would be gutting after getting ourselves into such a good position if we failed to go up.

‘We have to go out there, play like we have done for the last four or five weeks and get the job done.’

It has been a remarkable season for Sarisbury who are looking for an instant return to the premier division.

At the end of last season they lost nine senior players and the aim at the start was to make sure the club didn’t drop any lower.

A few players were brought in and a number of youngsters were given a chance.

The players involved have risen magnificently to the challenge.

A win over Liphook & Ripsley at home tomorrow and another at Bournemouth on the final day should see them promoted.

‘We are also in the T20 final for the first ever time so it could end up as being our most successful season ever,’ added Journeaux.

In division one Portsmouth journey to OT’s and Romsey looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat by Sarisbury.

Portsmouth captain Rich Locke will want to see his side bat better.

They struggled against the table toppers and will need to show more resilience.

Gosport Borough face division three league leaders Langley Manor at Privett Park.

Waterlooville are favourites to beat Ryde at Rowlands Avenue.

The Isle of Wight side are bottom of the table.

Havant II will be aiming for victory when they host relegation battling Lymington II at Havant Park.