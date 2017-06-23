Lee targets three more wins in bid to stay up

MARTIN LEE reckons Purbrook need another three wins to guarantee their Southern League division three status.

He has high hopes that one of them can be chalked off at struggling Alton tomorrow.

Lee is backing his side to build on their five-wicket win against Havant II in their last game.

‘After being thrashed at Fair Oak it was important we improved against Havant,’ said the skipper.

‘On the day I felt we were the better side in all departments.

‘We performed well and it is important we look to keep doing just that.

‘Having been promoted as runners-up in Hampshire one at the start of the season we were one of the favourites to go straight back down.

‘I think six wins will be enough to avoid that.

‘A win at Alton would be our fourth and a big step towards safety.

‘That was our target for this season and I think we are doing well.’

Lee has to manage without one of his leading run scorers Sean Figgins who is away on holiday.

He is boosted, however, by the return of Clark Harding after a month out through injury.

Harding is an experienced batsman and a good head to have on the field.

The visitors will be further encouraged by the reappearance of bowler James Gurney.

Lee is also hoping James Holder can continue with his return to form after the opening bat (61) came good in the Havant game.

‘James started the season in the second team,’ said Lee.

‘He is an attacking batsman who is particularly strong down the ground.

‘It is good he is now coming into a bit of form after making the step up.

‘His innings took the pressure off the rest of the batting as we chased a target of 170 runs.’

In division two Hambledon desperately need to find a winning formula as they host St Cross Symondians at Ridge Meadow.

The defeat at fellow strugglers Trojans meant Hambledon slumped to second from bottom with just one win so far this season.