Locke: Fraser will soon be making Hay

Portsmouth captain Rich Locke reckons it is just a matter of time before talented Australian all-rounder Fraser Hay gets the rewards he deserves.

Hay has bowled consistently well so far without taking wickets.

And Locke is hoping his luck will change in their division one local derby at Sarisbury Athletic.

‘Fraser has been so unlucky so far this season,’ said Locke.

‘He has put on a yard of pace and he is probably too quick and moving the ball around too much for the batsmen to get an edge.

‘His consistency has improved a lot and he has also been playing well for Hampshire’s second team.

‘I am sure he will soon come into his own on the harder drier pitches that he is more used to back home in Perth.’

Portsmouth celebrated their first win of the summer with a three-wicket success against Ventnor and Locke hopes it will prove to be a turning point.

Locke also wants to see his team make up for last season when they lost twice against Sarisbury.

Both defeats hurt especially because the two teams are rivals and so many of the players know each other very well

‘This is our most local game and Sarisbury are always tough customers,’ said Locke.

‘They beat us twice last season, in a low scoring game at our place and in a high scoring affair at theirs.

‘I know a lot of their players having played with and against them over the years and that always adds a little bit of extra spice.

‘It is sure to be a tight contest but one which I think we are capable of winning.’

The visitors make one change with Ethan Randall replacing Andrew Marston who is away at Loughborough University.

‘Ethan has done well in the second team and gives the ball a good rip,’ said Locke.

Sarisbury will be in a more confident mood following their thumping 101-run win at Rowledge.

Ricky Rawlins top scored with 79 as the visitors posted a target of 231 or five, easing the nerves after the previous weeks batting collapse.

Bowlers Shayne Freemantle, who took three wickets for 47 runs, Rawlins, who claimed four for 16, and Phil Jewell, with two for 23, ripped through the home batting.

They will aim to put the pressure on the Portsmouth batting which has been brittle at times so far this season.

Portsmouth: Locke, Hay, J Marston, Shaw, Collier, Palmer-Goddard, Dawson, Hammond, Bains, Whitecross, Randall