Rockett and Tasmanian Devil power Ville to glory

Waterlooville cruised to a 121-run win over Alton II in Southern League division three.

In-form Tasmanian James Hortle (56) featured in a century stand for the third-wicket with Tim Jackson (61).

Then Finlay Rockett, 18, stifled any Alton ambitions with four wickets with his outswinger bowling.

‘They are both proving important players,’ said Ville captain Max Goddard.

‘James is a real asset. His scores have all been in the 40s and 50s and I am convinced an even bigger one is just around the corner.

‘Finlay is a great prospect, having come up from the second team this season.

‘I have to be happy with four wins out of five games.’

Martin Lee believes Purbrook are starting to find their feet back in the Southern League following a 124-run win over Hursley Park.

After losing their opening three games, Lee’s side chalked up their second successive win.

‘Early in the season we were having to chop and change three or four players every game,’ said the skipper.

‘The last couple of weeks that hasn’t been the case.

‘It was nice to get the job done and I am more than confident we can hold our own in this league.’

Batting first, Lee (55) and Jon Moller gave Purbrook a firm foundation by putting on more than 100 for the second wicket.

Sean Figgins (40 not out) added further impetus before Purbrook closed on 240 for six.

In reply, Hursley’s openers looked dangerous but off-spinner Burger Nel made the all important breakthrough trapping one of them leg before wicket.

Nel ended up with three wickets, while Aaron Dean and Matt McGlinchey both bagged doubles.

Gosport Borough also got back on the winning track despite another middle-order batting collapse.

They saw off Fair Oak by four wickets with 15-yearold opening bowler Jacob Harris taking three for 14).

Chasing 117 looked plain sailing for Borough as Lee Harrop (29) and Tom Larner (52) led the way.

But they lost five quick wickets before stumbling across the line.