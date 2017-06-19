Ruffell hits timely ton for Borough

Mike Ruffell made a timely return to form as Gosport Borough eased to a three-wicket win over Alton II at Privett Park.

The Kiwi, who has struggled for runs this summer, cracked 117 in what proved to be a match-winning innings.

With Borough’s leading run-scorer and captain Tom Larner unavailable, Ruffell’s return to form could not have come at a better time.

After opting to bat first, Alton posted 234 for eight – with teenager Jacob Harris (three for 29) the pick of the home bowlers.

Gosport lost two early wickets before Lee Harrop (72) and Ruffell ensured they stayed on course with a 117-run partnership.

When Ruffell was eventually caught, Greg Kitchen and Conor Regan got Borough over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Jon Hudson (five for 22) helped promotion-chasing Waterlooville to an 81-run win over Fawley at Rowlands Avenue.

The victory keeps second-placed Ville hot on the heels of leaders Basingstoke & North Hants II.

‘The key to the rest of the season is going to be keeping things simple,’ said Hudson.

‘When we batted, James Scutt (54) and our overseas player James Hortle (51) gave us a good start with a 91-run opening partnership.

‘We suffered a bit of a collapse but did okay at the end to get ourselves up to a respectable 197 for eight.

‘Even then, though, we thought we were a bit light and would need to bowl well.’

Hudson (32) and Ashan Silva (21 not out) spurred Ville along in the later stages.

Hudson then removed the Fawley’s top three with the new ball and Ville didn’t look back.

Purbrook beat Havant II by five wickets.

Simon Loat (51) and Harry Gadd (21) gave the Havant side a good start but only Steven Matthews (31) offered any further support.

In reply to 176 for nine, Purbrook began well with openers Martin Lee (26) and James Holder (61) putting on 50 for the first wicket.

After the loss of a couple of quick wickets, Brad Mengham (42 not out) stepped up to calm the hosts’ nerves.