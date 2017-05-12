Sarisbury want more of the same after great opening win

SARISBURY ATHLETIC are aiming to continue their winning start as they host Ventnor in Southern Electric division one tomorrow.

Led by their century making captain, Matt Journeaux, who hit 105 runs, Sarisbury won an opening day thriller at Tichborne Park by one run.

Journeaux is hoping the win will give his team the impetus to kick on for further success.

‘We held our nerve to come out on the right side of a tight game,’ said Journeaux.

‘Tichborne Park were a decent side so it was a great result for us.

‘We posted a target of 247 with myself and Sam Floyd putting on 140 for the second wicket.

‘Our feelings were it was a decent score and one that we could defend.

‘When we came to the final over, the hosts needed 10 to win and hit a six off the first ball.

‘At that point we were staring down the barrel of a defeat but they did have eight wickets down.

‘We managed to get two crucial run outs, though, to win the game.’

Sarisbury are forced to make three changes for tomorrow’s match.

Floyd, Ricky Rawlins and Joe Lovell are all away so will miss the match.

Opening bowler Jason Hallmark returns along with the experienced figure of Michael Bond.

Talented 16-year-old prospect Jamie Dunn, a left-handed top-order batsman, gets his senior debut for Sarisbury.

Portsmouth are aiming to get their division one campaign going.

They will be looking for a first win as they entertain Bournemouth at Clarence Gardens.

Rich Locke is looking for his team to get back on track after losing a close game at Liphook and Ripsley.

‘With the new format we need to be more disciplined,’ said Locke.

‘Our bowling let us down and we gave away far too many extras.

‘We will need to keep things a lot tighter this weekend.

‘Last season we did the double over Bournemouth but we know it will be a tough challenge.’

Portsmouth were disappointed not to capitalise on an outstanding innings from Jack Marston who hit an unbeaten 120.

Jed Whitecross is ready to bowl after recovering from a back injury.

In division two Hambledon welcome Langley Manor to Ridge Meadow with both teams looking to get off the mark after losing their first matches.