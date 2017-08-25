Skipper back for Portsmouth as Dons host memorial match

Have your say

Portsmouth have their captain back for their crucial Southern League division one contest against Hook & Newnham Basics at St Helens tomorrow (12.30pm).

Rich Locke makes a timely return but the home side are sweating on the fitness of Vikram Dawson.

The vice-captain faces a race against time with a side strain and hamstring problem.

With two games left, Portsmouth are precariously placed one position above the relegation zone.

Team manager Rick Marston reckons one more win will be enough to secure safety, though.

‘We are about 26 points ahead of Rowledge, so a win tomorrow should do it,’ he said.

‘Hook & Newnham beat us comfortably at their place so we will need to up our game.

‘Vikram has been having plenty of physio in the past 10 days and we are hoping to have him back in.’

In division three, leaders Waterlooville can take a step closer to the title and promotion by beating bottom club Hursley Park at Rowlands Avenue.

Gosport Borough will strengthen their bid for a top-three finish if they overcome Bashley II at Gosport Park.

Martin Lee is hoping Purbrook can bounce back to winning ways against Alton II at the Heath.

Relegated Hambledon finish their division two campaign with two away games – starting with a trip to St Cross Symondians II tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Dons will host a fixture in memory of Becky Gibson, who died in November last year.

A proud mum, she enjoyed nothing more than watching her three children playing cricket – often in the colours of Hambledon.

The Gibson family thought this would be a great opportunity to both celebrate what a great life Becky had and raise some money for charity.

They are aiming to boost the coffers of the Rosemary Foundation – a Petersfield-based charity that provides a hospice-at-home service intended to help patients in the latter stages of life-threatening conditions.

The game will be played at Ridge Meadow (2.30pm).

Two sides have been selected from club members past and present.

A few village cricketers from the area have been invited to play, too.

There will be an open bar, raffle and music being played throughout the day.

For more information on the Rosemary Foundation, visit rosemary-foundation.org.uk