Stancliffe stars as Burridge snatch unlikely win

Burridge dragged themselves from the jaws of defeat to clinch a 48-run Southern League premier division victory on Hampshire Academy at the Ridge.

Rick Ankers’ side were in real trouble when they were reduced to 139 for eight batting first.

The hosts were indebted to a ninth-wicket partnership between Dan Stancliffe (64 not out) and Oliver Wright (23) which helped them reach 199 before they were bowled out.

And Burridge never looked back, with that partnership proving a match-winner.

Sullivan White removed the two Hampshire Academy openers early on and Brighton Mugochi (five for 33) completed the victorious fightback.

Will Bond felt Hambledon did not do too much wrong – despite losing their division two game at Hartley Wintney by four wickets.

The Dons captain reckons it was a game his side could easily have won.

‘It was all down to percentages and small margins,’ said Bond.

‘We were probably about 25 runs light with the bat and one bowler short.

‘Three of our bowlers did well but we could really have done with having one more.’

Winning the toss and batting first on a good wicket, George Marshall gave Hambledon a characteristic fast start.

Indy Chakrabarti (63) carried on the good work with an outstanding knock at number three.

Seventeen-year-old Henry Glanfield (71) the showed real quality at number five, making his highest Southern League score.

‘Henry likes to hit the ball hard but in this innings he showed good maturity, making sure he got in before opening out,’ added Bond.

‘When we had our opponents six wickets down maybe we had a chance.

‘But they chased it down well with five overs to spare.’

Portsmouth claimed a 53-run success at Sarisbury Athletic.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the visitors lost captain Rich Locke to the new ball.

But from that point on, Portsmouth batted solidly with Aussie Fraser Hay (75) leading the charge to 223 for seven off 50 overs.

Sarisbury opener Sam Floyd (64) gave the hosts some hope.

But only number nine Jacob Wright (35) offered any support.

Jed Whitecross (three for 33) shrugged off his back problems to get among the wickets, along with Vikram Dawson (three for 26) and Ethan Randall (two for 38).