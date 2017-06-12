‘Unbelievable’ Mugochi Brightons up Burridge

BRIGHTON MUGOCHI helped Burridge enjoy a seven-wicket Southern League premier division triumph at South Wilts.

After taking five wickets against Hampshire Academy the week before, he produced another good bowling performance as South Wilts were all out for 100.

The slow left-arm spinner claimed three more wickets while conceding just 10 runs from his nine overs.

Mugochi, 28, hails from Zimbabwe, where he played franchise cricket.

‘Brighton has been great for us in the last couple of weeks, taking eight wickets for very few runs,’ said Burridge captain Rick Ankers.

‘We heard he was in the area doing a sports marketing degree and got him on board.

‘He doesn’t turn the ball a lot but doesn’t have to.

‘His control and variation is unbelievable.

‘It is like he’s got the ball on the end of a piece of string.

Nick McMurray and Dan Stancliffe opened up the bowling with a miserly spell which had South Wilts on the back foot from the start.

McMurray bowled right through to lunch for his 18 over spell, six of which were maidens and he conceded just 30 runs and grabbing three wickets in the process.

At the other end Stancliffe was back to his most hostile best, with 15 overs, seven of which were maidens – conceding 31 runs for his two wickets.

At the 25-over mark Sullivan White was brought into the attack, and he maintained the tight grip with half of his eight overs producing maidens.

The introduction of Mugochi only served to increase the pressure on the home side.

The South Wilts innings was brought to a close when Dan Hewitt clean bowled the last remaining batsman.

The bowlers were assisted by some extremely sharp wicket-keeping from Will Steward, who took three catches plus one stumping.

When Burridge went to the wicket they lost Shu Chowdhury and James Richards cheaply but Joe Collings-Wells steadied matters with yet another classy cameo for his 29 runs.

Steward, not content with all his catches, decided it was his day with the bat and managed to get his 42 not out at almost a run-a-ball.

Burridge needed just 23 overs to secure the win over South Wilts who top the 50 over table.

‘We gave them a proper tonking,’ added Ankers

Havant had to settle for a timed winning draw against Hampshire Academy.

Ben Walker hit 112 and Stuart Ransley fired 136 not out, allowing Havant to declare on 313 for three.

Despite the efforts of Richard Hindley, with three wickets for 48 and Richard Jerry, who grabbed three for 41, the Academy held out.