Walker: Havant can retain league and t20 championships

Havant still harbour ambitions of retaining both their league and t20 knock-out titles as they head into the final four weeks of the season.

It remains close at the summit of the Southern League premier division with just 16 points separating the top four.

Ben Walker’s troops welcome Hampshire Academy tomorrow knowing a victory will ramp the pressure on Lymington, South Wilts and Bashleyabove them.

And the Havant Park captain insists the title is still all to play for.

Walker said: ‘It is so tight it makes for a good finale to the season. We still feel we are in a chance of retaining both our titles.

‘If we win our last four league games we might just sneak in at the last minute

‘We are also in the semi-finals of the t20 competition after beating OT’s & Romsey.

‘As a club, we pride ourselves in still going for both pieces of silverware.’

Walker is boosted by having a full squad to choose from, apart from the injured Brad Taylor.

n Burridge can do Havant a big favour by completing a rare double over second-placed South Wilts.

Vice-captain Dan Hewitt accepts his side will need to improve on their 75-run defeat at Hampshire Academy last weekend.

He said: ‘We always seem to raise our game against the top sides.

‘The challenge for us is to beat the other teams in the league.

‘Although we are safe and have little to play for, it is important that we maintain our motivation in the closing weeks.

‘We smashed South Wilts at their place so we know we can beat them.’

The hosts are strengthened by the return of prolific batsman Derek Kenway to their top order.

The former Hampshire player is a class act and makes a significant difference when he’s available for selection.

In his four games at the start of the season he scored two half centuries and a ton.

n Hambledon travel to Sparsholt needing a minor miracle if they are to escape division two relegation.

The Dons are anchored to the bottom of the table, 24 points adrift of their nearest rivals Trojans.

n Waterlooville will hope to complete their first game in a month as they welcome division three promotion-chasing rivals Bashley II to Rowlands Avenue.

n Purbrook host Fair Oak and Gosport Borough also enjoy home advantage against Havant II.