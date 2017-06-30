Waterlooville batsman completes suspension

James Scutt will see out the remaining game of his two-match ban as Waterlooville take on Basingstoke & North Hants tomorrow (1pm).

The opening batsman has been punished by the Southern League for showing dissent and swearing at an umpire in a recent division three fixture.

He was banned for two fixtures – with a further four suspended.

The in-form Jon Hudson will start the game against the fellow promotion hopefuls looking to complete his third successive five-wicket haul.

‘This is a big game for both teams,’ said the experienced all-rounder.

• Martin Lee reckons Purbrook are in good shape for their tough visit to Bashley (Rydal) II in the fourth tier.

‘Hopefully our last two wins have given us the confidence to go there and give them a good game,’ said the skipper.

‘We have won four and lost four games so far this season.

‘I am quite happy with that after being promoted last summer.’

The visitors are boosted by the return from holiday of in-form batsman Shaun Figgins.

Batting at number four, he is enjoying his best season in recent years.

‘I think stepping up a level has done Shaun the world of good,’ added Lee.

‘He has had to concentrate more and things are going well for him.’

On the bowling front, South African off-spinner Burger Nel has impressed.

His tight bowling has made it difficult for opponents to score freely.

And at the same time, he is Purbrook’s leading wicket-taker.

• Gosport Borough are on a revenge mission as they welcome Fawley to Privett Park.

The visitors recently dumped Borough out of the Twenty20 Cup.

And the home side are keen to set the record straight.

Meanwhile, New Zealander Mike Ruffell is determined to keep his improved form going in the second half of the season.

He hit 117 in the recent win over Alton to end a lean start to the campaign.

‘I am returning home at the end of this summer to finish my sports management degree,’ said Ruffell.

‘It would be nice to end my two years at the club with more runs under my belt.

‘The main aim, however, is to help the club climb as high up the league as I can.

‘Whatever happens, I have had a great time meeting new friends and playing cricket against totally new opponents.’