Promising duo handed Hampshire scholarships

Promising youngsters Tom Scriven and Felix Organ have been awarded scholarships by Hampshire.

The 18-year-old duo have featured prominently for Hampshire Academy over the past two seasons.

Felix Organ

Scriven has totalled 633 runs at an average of 45.21 and Organ notched 586 runs at an average of 39.07 in the 2017 campaign.

Organ also made his maiden Hampshire first XI appearance this year, featuring in the side’s Specsavers County Championship draw against Middlesex at Uxbridge.

Earlier this month it was announced that both players had been included in the 18-man England Young Lions squad.

They are set to undertake a winter programme – which includes a Tri-Series in South Africa across the festive period – with a view to both batsman then being in contention to be selected for the Under-19 World Cup which takes place in New Zealand in January.

The pair will then return back to the UK in February to begin their final preparations for the 2018 season, with both players set to start the campaign as part of the Hampshire second XI.

Hampshire Director of Cricket, Giles White, said: ‘We’re pleased to award scholarships to both Tom and Felix, two exciting young prospects.

‘We’ve been impressed with the promise both of these players have shown during their time so far with the academy and second XI.

‘I’m certain that this scholarship experience, alongside their time spent with the Young Lions this winter, will help further their development.’