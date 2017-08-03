Rossouw is star as Hampshire crush Middlesex at Lord’s

Have your say

RILEE ROSSOUW expressed his delight after firing Hampshire through to the next stage of the Natwest T20 Blast.

The visitors stifled a vociferous 20,000 crowd at Lord’s by cruising to a comfortable six-wicket win with 15 balls to spare against weakened south group rivals Middlesex.

In pursuit of a modest Middlesex total of 136 all out, Hampshire cantered to their fifth win in 10 starts courtesy of an excellent 60 with six fours and a six by opening batsman Rossouw that cemented his side’s place in the qualifying places.

He was delighted after scoring his first 50 at Lord’s.

‘The pitch was initially a little slower than we thought,’ he said.

‘It slowed up a little after their innings so we had to adjust.

‘To score runs here at Lord’s is something that I’ve dreamt about since I was a little boy starting out paying cricket.

‘I’ve got no words other than I’m very happy.’

Middlesex were all out for 136 with Kyle Abbott taking three wickets, while both Chris Wood and Gareth Berg each collected two.

Ian Holland marked his debut with a wicket with his fourth ball and Mason Crane also picked up one wicket.

In reply, Rossouw posted the only half-century of the night and the 15th of his T20 career from 39 balls, then Hampshire finished the job.

James Vince crashed 20 at the top of the order and then Sean Ervine hit 23 to complete the job unbeaten alongside Lewis McManus.