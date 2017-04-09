Spirit grabs Hampshire unlikely win in opener

Craig White hailed Hampshire’s spirit as they claimed victory from the jaws of defeat against Yorkshire in the opening week of the County Championship division one.

James Vince & Co grabbed a 19-point haul as they bounced back from an early strife to win by four wickets at Headingley.

The Ageas Bowl side were skittled out for just 141 in their first innings.

But they responded well in the field in Yorkshire’s second innings.

Kyle Abbott, starting his second spell with the county, lead the fightback – registering figures of seven for 41 with the ball as the hosts were all out for 187.

Needing 320 to win the match, there were a number of useful contributions from Hampshire’s top order, led by Jimmy Adams’ dogged 72.

Vince hit 44, Michael Carberry 41 and South African Rilee Rossouw scored 47 deep into the chase as he stifled a spirited Yorkshire response.

White, who made his name with the White Rose, could not hide his delight.

‘To claw it back and come out of that situation with a victory is pretty special, so I’m proud of the lads,’ said Hampshire’s head coach.

‘The character the lads showed fighting back with the ball to bowl them out for 187 was a great effort.

‘It gave us a real chance of winning. Everyone was so determined.

‘It wasn’t an easy pitch. There was a little bit in it.

‘So the way the boys worked hard and got stuck in was outstanding.

‘It was a real team effort. Every win is special but this one perhaps a little more so.

‘This is the first game of many. We’ve had a great start.

‘But we know in two weeks when Yorkshire come down to Hampshire, they will be like wounded animals.

‘They will come at us hard. We need to prepare ourselves for that and be ready.’

Two dropped catches early in the day allowed Hampshire to get their chase off to a healthy start.

Adams and Carberry shared 91 runs inside 32 overs for the first wicket before the latter was caught by Steve Patterson off Ben Coad.

Left-handed Adams immediately found another ally in captain Vince, with the pair sharing 69 for the second wicket.

Adams reached his fifty off 95 balls late in the morning but he was the first of three afternoon wickets which gave the hosts a much-needed boost.

Hampshire dug in after tea, with Rossouw and Liam Dawson (37) scoring only 20 in the first 10 overs before the new ball gave them impetus.

The pair hit four fours in a row off Tim Bresnan and Coad at the end of the 81st over and the start of the 82nd, taking the score to 244 for four.

Their partnership of 57 was broken when Bresnan had Rossouw caught behind to make it 252 for five.

Dawson was caught and bowled by Bresnan but Lewis McManus and Gareth Berg guided their side home with an unbroken 58 for the seventh wicket.