Star-man Roy hails bowlers after England triumph at Ageas Bowl

Jason Roy praised the England bowling attack after the hosts halted their one-day international hoodoo at the Ageas Bowl.

The opening batsman, 26, smashed 65 off 56 deliveries as the home side powered to victory over Pakistan.

Jason Roy is treated on the pitch. Picture: Neil Marshall

The success – by 44 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method – ended a run of five consecutive 50-over defeats for the national team at the venue.

And it gave England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against the tourists.

Pakistan struggled for any fluency as they posted 260 for six in their 50 overs in front of a full house at Hampshire’s headquarters.

But Roy made it look easy as he went on the attack against the new ball before rain curtailed the run-chase on 194 for three.

The explosive Surrey batter was named man of the match for his display.

But he chose to turn the spotlight on his team-mates after he accepted the award for his knock, which included six fours and a six.

Roy said: ‘It was a great performance from the boys, especially with the ball.

‘We kept them below par, which was our main aim.

‘We wanted to start the series well, which we did.

‘It was obviously a shame we didn’t get to knock off the runs but in England you get rain, so we’ll take the win nonetheless. It was probably a touch easier with the new ball on that pitch, so I wanted to get off to a good start.

‘It was one of those totals where if you get off to a bad start, lose one or two early wickets, it can be tricky.

‘I just went out and batted. It got a bit harder for the boys in the middle period there.

‘But Rooty (Joe Root) and Morgy (Eoin Morgan) steadied the ship very nicely.

‘So we are obviously delighted with the win.’

Roy received medical attention when he had just 20 runs to his name.

A bout of dizziness saw the England doctor and physio called and a brief delay in proceedings.

The batsman insisted it was nothing more than a lack of sugar in his system after a hot afternoon in the field.

Roy added: ‘I’m not a doctor but it was a case of not having enough sugar on me, apparently.

‘That was it, plain and simple. I got a bit of headache, felt a bit dizzy, got the doctor and physio on and they helped me out.

‘I just needed a bit of time to get my head together.

‘I had to stay calm, get my sugars on and then I was away.

‘It has never happened to me before but I know for next time, on a hot day like that, to take a bit more sugar on.’

Hampshire’s Liam Dawson was left out of the England line-up as the home side went with two spinners – Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid – at the Ageas Bowl.

He will be hopeful of making his one-day international debut on Saturday, though, as the series moves on to Lord’s.