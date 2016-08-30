Wheater loaned out as Hampshire battle on

Adam Wheater has rejoined Essex on loan until the end of the season as Hampshire continue their fight for survival in County Championship division one against Yorkshire tomorrow (11am).

The keeper-batsman was relieved of the gloves by former head coach Dale Benkenstein and encouraged to play purely as a batter.

Reluctant to give up on his keeping, Wheater has now returned to Chelmsford – having moved from Essex to Hampshire in 2013.

He said: ‘I’m looking forward to joining up with the guys at Essex for the final few weeks of the season.

‘This is a good opportunity for me to continue to grow as a player and I’m grateful to Hampshire and Essex for allowing me the chance to do so.’

Wheater scored 2,760 runs in 56 first-class matches with Hampshire – while adding a further 1,394 in limited overs games.

He also took 118 catches and 27 stumpings but director of cricket Giles White understands his decision.

White said: ‘Adam has performed well for us.

‘However, given the lack of opportunity as wicketkeeper he would like to explore other options.’

Wheater is still contracted with Hampshire until the end of next summer.

Meanwhile, the Ageas Bowl outfit welcome Yorkshire in County Championship division one tomorrow.

The visitors are second in the table, while Hampshire are in the relegation zone with three matches left to secure their survival.

The hosts drew at Somerset last week.

Sean Ervine racked up two centuries on his return from injury in that game, while skipper James Vince came back into the fold after England duty.

White added: ‘Sean has done his work in the nets with our batting coach, Tony Middleton, and he’s in a really good place having played exceptionally well at Somerset.

‘Over the last three years, Yorkshire have been the stand-out side.

‘But every team in this division is capable of beating each other.

‘We have to focus on our strengths, apply ourselves each day of this match and put some pressure on Yorkshire.’

Hampshire: Will Smith, Ryan McLaren, Jimmy Adams, Mason Crane, Sean Ervine, Gareth Andrew, Tom Alsop, Brad Wheal, Gareth Berg, Andy Carter, James Vince, David Wainwright, Lewis McManus