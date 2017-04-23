White: Patience key for Hampshire to seal win

CRAIG WHITE insists Hampshire can seal victory against Yorkshire in their County Championship division one game at the Ageas Bowl.

But he believes his side must be have patience with the ball.

James Vince & Co forced the visitors to follow-on after bowling Yorkshire out in their first innings for 231 today.

But Gary Ballance mustered resistance for the Headingley side, hitting a century in the first innings before reaching 78 not out as the White Rose finished 178-3 at stumps.

Despite Hampshire running out of time to win the game, coach White reckons his side are capable of completing the task.

He said: ‘We would have taken this position at the start of the game.

‘We battled hard with the bat to get into this position and in the first innings with the ball was very good.

‘They’ve got stuck in and batted well.

‘We knew it would be hard work.

‘Ballance is a good player.

‘He’s in good touch so we need to be patient with him in the morning and bowl well in the first hour.

‘We’ll come at them in the morning and then the second new ball will be crucial – bowl well with that and you never know.

‘We’ll be happy to chase 100, 120.

‘That’s our aim, anyway.’

Ballance began the day turning his overnight score of 63 into three figures with a solid yet occasionally guileful century.

He helped guide the struggling visitors to a more uplifting position following morning stands with Adil Rashid, David Willey and Steven Patterson.

The former England internationally brought up his ton with a tap and go off 190 deliveries.

But he could only add eight more as Liam Dawson found his edge.

And first slip Sean Ervine produced a stunning catch to send him packing.

Reece Topley got his first wicket for Hampshire when he had Ben Coad caught at first slip to bring Yorkshire’s innings to a close, 74 runs adrift of the follow-on target.

An innings win was looking on the cards when Yorkshire lost Adam Lyth in just the fourth over as he tickled Gareth Berg behind.

Hampshire then managed to eke out the prized wicket of England Test captain Joe Root when he was caught leg before wicket to Kyle Abbott.

But Ballance and Alex Lees began a rebuilding process which saw the duo share centre stage for 47 overs.

Lees was lucky to remain at the crease at tea when he edged Topley behind on 26, but wicketkeeper Lewis McManus spilled a chance to his left.

The pair both scored half centuries, Ballance’s coming off 106 balls and Lees off 136 respectively.

Both men started to accelerate as the ball softened.

But Abbott got Lees with just five overs left, edging behind.