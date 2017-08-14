Anderson and Emmott crowned Fareham Wheelers champions

Have your say

Harry Johnson provided the magic in Fareham Wheelers’ final evening time trial of the season.

But it was Darren Anderson and Alan Emmott who were crowned series champions last Thursday.

Johnson, 16, clocked a superb time of 24min 26sec to win the road bike category of the 10-mile P829 test, which starts and finishes on the B2177 outside Wickham.

With an average speed of 24.6mph, he beat series winner Anderson into second spot by 16 seconds.

The overall win – and leading time trial bike – went to Neil Mackley.

The 54-year-old, who will next week compete in the Gran Fondo World Championship in Albi, stopped the clock in 22.45.

But it was not enough to beat Emmott to the vets’ title.

Dave Dalton finished second in 23.00, while the podium was completed by Portsmouth North End tester Nick Andrews (23.56).

Kirsty McSeveney, another of the club’s six Gran Fondo World Championship qualifiers, topped the women’s charts in 25.41.

Izzy Brickell, 14, showed a further glimpse of her talent with second in 26.49.

The fastest female in the road bike category was Eileen Duff, who recorded a winning time of 29.07.

After the competition, race director Roger De Vere thanked his army of volunteers who have helped during the season.

Nigel Sign, Tim Warner, Paul Morris, Matt Pepper and Mike Stevens all lent a hand in the final event.

De Vere reserved special thanks for Diana Stevens.

‘While there was chaos all around, Diana has been a sea of calm,’ he said.

‘She ensured the sign-on and results service went smoothly all season long.’

To find out more about Fareham Wheelers, visit fareham-wheelers.org or click here for their Facebook group.