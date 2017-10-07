City cycling scheme gets national award

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has been praised for the success of a cycling training scheme at a national conference.

At the Healthy Street Conference, Portsmouth City Council won the award for Best Behavioural Change Initiative for the Family Cycle Training scheme.

Funded by the Department for Transport, the scheme was created to encourage cycling as a fun activity for all the family, teaching basic cycling and bike maintenance skills.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘Portsmouth is a great city for cycling. It’s flat, compact and has some lovely scenic rides along the coast – but not everybody feels confident cycling on our roads.

‘Through the family cycle training, distribution of safety equipment and guided cycle rides we enabled participants to cycle safely and confidently, while working towards our aim to change attitudes towards cycling and improve levels of physical activity.

‘We are delighted with the outcomes of the scheme and pleased to receive national recognition.’