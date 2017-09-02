Cyclist hopes to start a fitness revolution

A DETERMINED cyclist is hoping that his hometown can become a hub for cycling enthusiasts.

Garry Ingham from Waterlooville is the new neighbourhood organiser for the cycling brand Fat Lad At The Back (FLAB).

Garry was one of 30 volunteers to take up the role throughout the UK, with FLambassadors – as they are known – encouraging local communities to cycle together and enjoy the benefits of outdoor exercise.

As the Waterlooville organiser, Garry will not only be taking charge of the cycling events in the area, but will also ensure that everyone makes it to the end – regardless of their fitness or skill level.

Garry said: ‘I love getting on my bike and seeing different sights and meeting new people.

‘I really enjoy getting others out; cycling is very healthy and a great group event.

‘In my group no-one gets left behind – we go at the slowest person’s pace and there’s always a coffee and cake stop.’

Community project manager Adrienne Horne said: ‘Fat Lad At The Back wants to offer people a supportive and inclusive group in their local area, focused on the fun and social aspects of cycling.

‘Club cycling can be daunting or just not of interest to many. But I am a cycling addict – I just love getting out and I’ve made so many new friends since embracing the sport, as well as supporting dozens of others to ride on two wheels.

‘I am thrilled to be co-ordinating the brand new FLambassador scheme right across the UK. Fat Lad At The Back is passionate about encouraging everyone onto their bikes, no matter what age, size or gender.’

FLAB creative director Lynn Bye added: ‘Our social rides are an opportunity for all types of cyclist to ride together.

‘It’s just a nice spin out on the bike with banter and a beer at the pub afterwards.

‘It was obvious to us that we needed experienced and passionate riders to help in our mission to get as many people as possible on the saddle and out on their bikes.’

Fat Lad At The Back was established in 2013, with an ethos focusing on inclusivity and encouraging people to kickstart a more active lifestyle.