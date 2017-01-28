Entries open for ‘Pain on Portsdown’

Entries are open for the annual VC St Raphael Hard Riders time trial on Sunday, February 17 (9.30am).

The event doubles as the curtain-raiser for the south district testing season and the opening round of the Sporting Time Trial Series.

Riders will cover a new 18.1-mile route, which includes two different ascents of Portsdown Hill.

After setting out from Mellish Bottom, the contenders will first climb Southwick Hill Road.

They will then descend back the way they came before taking on the Swivelton Lane ascent – used in the Perfs Pedal the previous week.

A second descent off the Portsdown roundabout towards Southwick will follow before the final push back to Mellish Bottom.

Dubbed ‘Pain on Portsdown’ by organiser Simon Berogna, the event will also feature a road bike category – for riders who don’t have the full time trial set-up.

There is a Gran Premio Della Montagna – or king of the mountains – prize at 4.5 miles.

Last season, Chris McNamara won the event – which featured two laps of the Perfs Pedal course for a combined 16.5-mile distance.

He recorded a winning time of 38min 10sec in windy conditions.

Gary Chambers clocked 38.40 to hold on for second place in the colours of Fareham Wheelers.

This season Chambers will ride for Nopinz, who celebrated third that day courtesy of Dean Robson’s time of 39.15.

Wheelers’ James Copeland rode a 39.29 for fourth place.

Entries for both the time trial and road bike categories can be made at cyclingtimetrials.org.uk

Alternatively, for more details email s_berogna@hotmail.com