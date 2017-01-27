Former Wheelers in national pursuit challenge

Brendan Drewett and Alex Collins are gearing up for a National Track Championship charge in Manchester on Sunday.

The duo will join forces with Thomas Key and Rhys Thomas for the men’s open team pursuit competition after a superb ride in Wales last weekend.

Former Fareham Wheelers racers Drewett and Collins, alongside Harvey McNaughton – from the Portsmouth-based i-Team, and Key finished second in the Welsh Track Championships in Newport.

Representing the British Cycling south region, the scratch team had never ridden together before.

The achievement was made all the more remarkable by the fact Drewett had just flown back from a tough training week in Amsterdam, McNaughton had not ridden a team pursuit in 18 months and Key was racing on a borrowed bike.

The former University of Southampton student had sold his track bike in March – which left him racing around to loan kit from friends for the competition.

Key and Collins will both ride for Bournemouth-based Primera TeamJobs this year.

Meanwhile Drewett, who stuidies at the University of Portsmouth, has signed a deal to compete for Full Gas Cycling – the team founded by 14-times national champion and world silver medallist Tony Gibb.

The National Track Championships also sees Olympic hopeful Joe Truman don his i-Team jersey again.

Petersfield’s two-time World Cup gold medallist is involved in the men’s keirin, set to conclude in Friday’s evening session.

And then on Sunday, Truman will line up alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens for the men’s team sprint.

The Team GB trio, who will ride the event as the North West Regional A squad, begin the competition as big fancies to carry off their maiden national crown at senior level.