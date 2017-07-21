Gosport BMX squad target global glory

Have your say

Nicola Spiers believes Gosport BMX Club can flex their muscle in the BMX World Championships.

A squad of 11 riders from the Grange Road outfit head Stateside to Rock Hill, South Carolina to compete on the global stage.

The event runs from Monday to Sunday next week – with 3,000 riders from 40 countries scrapping for glory.

Spiers, 42, has been competing in BMX racing since she was 10 and the Rock Hill tournament will be her 14th World Championship.

Her latest appearance came in 2012, when she came fourth.

The Gosport squad also includes her son, Max, 14.

Spiers said: ‘When I was fourth in 2012, I had trained five days a week for a year.

‘This time I’m going to have fun more than anything.

‘It’s great Max has qualified for the tournament.

‘It’s not often a mum and son can enjoy the same sport at that level together.

‘He’s looking forward to the challenge. His skill levels and speed have really started to come on.

‘Max is starting to mature into a young adult and everything is improving.

‘I’ve been at the club since day one and we have grown massively.

‘We have an international-rated track and to see riders join us as beginners and rise to where they are now is an amazing thrill.

‘We’ve got a really good crew and everyone works hard and support each other.’

Michelle Eaton, Lucy Simpson, James Campbell, Connor Hedges, Sarah Hedges, Ashley Binner, Harvey Short, Elle Junker and Amber Sheppard complete the Gosport squad.

And although the competition is fierce, Spiers is optimistic of success.

‘There are a couple who could come back with a W number,’ she added.

‘It will be an amazing experience for all of us.’