Perfect 10 for Peters

Caitlin Peters is relishing the 2017 campaign after scooping 10 gongs at the Cycling Time Trials awards ceremony in Oxfordshire.

The 15-year-old, who races for Portsmouth-based i-Team, earned the raft of national trophies with a string of stunning performances on her bike last year.

Her most prized honour is the title of junior girls British best all-rounder (BBAR), which is awarded for the top average speed from performances over 10 and 25-mile time trials.

Peters’ 24.6mph average – helped by a stunning time of 58min 27sec in her first-ever 25-mile test – saw her crowned best in the land.

Such was her dominance in her age group, the teenager was also asked to deliver a speech at the ceremony this month.

While admitting to feeling the nerves in front of time trialling heroes Hayley Simmonds and Michael Hutchinson, Peters made a superb speech – thanking everybody who had played a part in her success.

The former Fareham Wheelers rider said: ‘The event was very grand.

‘There were professional riders, such as Hayley Simmonds and Michael Hutchinson, and many more well-known time trailists there.

‘It was great to be around so many influential and inspirational people.

‘I collected 10 awards, various age category awards and the junior girls British best all-rounder.

‘For that award, you have to submit your two fastest open 10-mile and 25-mile times.

‘Then they calculate who has the fastest average across the two. My average speed was 24.6mph.

‘I was also asked to make a speech. I had been practicing what to say a bit and who to thank.

‘I said a big thank you to everyone who helped and encouraged me last year.

‘My club, i-Team, were really supportive.

‘They are such a friendly club and I am very grateful to everyone who helped me.

‘Now I’m really looking forward to this year’s time trial season and can’t wait to get back training for it.’

Peters won five national age group titles and five overall girls awards – for riders aged 18 and under.

Her gongs came from a mixture of events, including the national 10 and national 25 championships, circuit and closed circuit races.

Peters was also recognised for her ride in the George Herbert Stancer (GHS) 10-mile Championship.

But despite racking up a long list of victories in 2016, possibly her most impressive result ended in a narrow defeat.

‘The closed circuit championship was at Thruxton motor circuit in the torrential rain,’ said Peters.

‘But despite the rain I won my age category and finished second overall – by one second – to 18-year-old Henrietta Colbourne.’

Peters’ maiden 25-mile time trial came on the A3 P885/25 course.

And her time of 58.27, courtesy of an average speed of 26.2mph, is believed to be the fastest ever recorded by 14-year-old girl.