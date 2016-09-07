Price is right as Pedal 2 Pedal shine in Pivot 24:12 event

KAREN PRICE and Fred Price achieved race wins as Pedal 2 Pedal enjoyed a great weekend in the Pivot 24:12 event in Devon.

Fred lined up first on the Saturday in the under-12 race.

Aware that there would be a bottleneck at the first bombhole, he sped off and quickly took the lead.

Still sprinting, Fred extended his gap to the second rider before reaching the bombhole again, and then settled down to his race pace.

Keeping it smooth and steady, he extended his lead and won the race.

It was a perfect start for Pedal 2 Pedal.

Edith Price was next in the under-eight race.

Edith was away cleanly but was held up a bit at the first bombhole.

Keeping it smooth, Edith moved up the field, finishing in a well-earned second place.

The team 24-hour race started next with Seb Price, Paul Kelsall, Richard Gaskill, Jeremy Poulter and Bennett Longman representing Pedal 2 Pedal.

This is a relay-format race, requiring good organisation and time keeping to avoid missed hand overs.

The plan to change riders after every lap kept everyone fresh until they switched to doing double laps during the night to allow for more rest.

The Pedal 2 Pedal team finished very strongly and secured third place with 37 laps.

Meanwhile, Karen’s 12-hour solo race started at midnight.

She crashed during one of the night laps but was soon on her way again.

The 3am to dawn period is when everyone slows down but Karen maintained her pace well, then as it got lighter again she stepped up a gear to take the lead.

She pushed hard to the finish, lapping the second place rider, and finishing first on 15 laps in just over 12 hours.