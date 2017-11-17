Wheelers prepare for Wessex war

Have your say

Mike Williams has been tipped to lead the home charge as Fareham Wheelers host round nine of the Wessex Cyclocross League on Sunday (10am).

That is the verdict of organiser Phill Chinn, who believes a race victory would cap another successful event for the club.

The Wheelers unveiled a new circuit at the Swanmore Motocross Track, near Droxford, for round three at the beginning of October.

A gruelling, hilly parcours, it won rave reviews from the riders as former British champion Jody Crawforth clinched overall honours.

After listening to the feedback, Chinn and his team have made a few minor tweaks, such as lengthening the under-12s course.

Now they are ready to go again, with hopes high they can eclipse the 367 riders who turned out last month.

Chinn said: ‘We have had more than 300 entries so far, so we haven’t scared them off!

‘It was a tough old course but they seem to be coming back in the same numbers, which is good.

‘We are really looking forward to it and it would be great to top the number we had last time.

‘Mike Williams (veteran 50 category) was second in October.

‘He’ll be hoping to go one better and has been up there all week setting the course up for himself!

‘It would be lovely for him to get his first Wessex win on our own course.

‘Toby Houghton has been getting lots of podiums in the youth age group, too. They will be ones to watch for us.’

Racing starts with the under-10s before battles at under-12, youth, novice, junior and veteran level.

The women roll out at 1.31pm before the main event, the senior men, at 2.45pm.

Visit wessexcyclocross.co.uk for more details and the latest series standings.

To find out more about Fareham Wheelers, visit fareham-wheelers.org or click here to find them on Facebook.