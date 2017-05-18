Admiral take charge to defeat Pickwick

ADMIRAL DRAKE C claimed their first points of the season in division A of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League as they inflicted a first defeat on Mr Pickwick A, beating them 5-4.

Despite Pickwick’s Julian Court scoring 156 in the opening clash he couldn’t prevent Liam O’Driscoll putting Drake 1-0 up.

Pickwick hit back with Paul Emeny and Phil Rudder, with an 18-dart leg, giving them 2-1 advantage.

Daniel Browne notched a 17-dart leg and a 180 as he restored parity for Drake before Allan Lloyd and Kevin Wilson moved Pickwick within a set of victory.

However, Drake rattled off three on the trot from Luke Smith, Luke Graf and Liam Emery to win the match.

Star & Garter dropped away from the top of division B to third place after going down 6-3 to Stag B who moved above them in the table.

Trevor Martin struck first for Star but Stag soon took control.

Dave Smith, Mark Barnes, Jim Snook and Dion Jukes won legs.

Gary Hayward gave Star a brief reprieve, before Nick Hatherley and Dave Place bagged the points for Stag.

Paul Miller took the last leg as a consolation for Star.

Tap beat Oyster House B 5-4 in division C.

Les Phipps, Mark Wilson, Grant McKinght and Ian Smith gave Tap a 4-0 lead.

David A Hatherley and Graham Keen halved Oyster’s deficit but it was to no avail as Robert Scott took the next leg to win the match for Tap.

Malcolm Smith took a consolation for Oyster.

And they were then awarded a walkover for Phil Smith.

British Queen enjoyed a 7-2 triumph over a depleted Compass Rose side in division D.

Dean Underdown, Steve Hansford and Mike Ralph gave Queen a 3-0 lead before Pat Callard got Rose off the mark.

Darren Wilson and Rob Jones guaranteed the points for Queen before Neil Chaplen took a second leg for Rose.

The last two legs were given to Queen as walkovers for Paul Boden and George Wilson.

Andy Newcombe (Jolly Taxpayer C) , Ian Mitchell (King Street Tavern), Darren Barnes (Newcome Arms A) and Fon Owen (Mr Pickwick B) all threw 18-dart legs.

Charlie Jackson (Admiral Drake B) registered a 160 finish, while James Michael (Newcome Arms A) checked out on 130 and Lee Cook (Phoenix North End B) had a 118 game-shot.

Vince Aston, of Phoenix North End B, hit a 112 check out and James Rogers, for Rose in June B, and Ken O’Hara, of Raven, had 105 and 104 game-shots respectively.

Robert Blake (Shearer Arms), Bill Sturgess (Admiral Drake B) and Kyle McManus (Old House at Home) all fired in maximums.