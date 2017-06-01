Baffins boost title push to sink Mermaid

BAFFINS moved to the top of Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division C after beating Mermaid 6-3.

Vic Wain, Bruce Duff, Brian Breadner, Andy Ellis, Fred Fuggle and Ian Bates struck for Baffins.

Ralph Edwards, Gary Hornby and Kelvin Fletcher took consolations.

Mr Pickwick B stay undefeated at the top of division D after demolishing Admiral Drake A 8-1.

Colin Beddows, Trevor Rogers, Ron Jafkins, Marc Ricks, Fon Owen and Alistair Perkins struck for Pickwick.

They were also awarded walkovers for Jason Poole and Liam Jafkins.

Richard Linford took the last leg as a consolation for Drake.

Old House at Home dropped into division A’s bottom two after going down 6-3 to Rose in June B.

Ian Pearce and Robert Ford both notched 18-darters.

They put Rose 2-0 up but Laurie Clark replied with a 100 game-shot.

Rose’s Michael Neat was gifted a walkover before Nick Light and Colin Aylin put Old House ahead.

Rose hit back with Mark Ford and Paul Taylor before Chris Harradine threw a 15-dart leg and 180 to seal the victory.

Artillery Arms maintained their 100-per-cent record in division B as they enjoyed a 6-3 triumph over Duke of Devonshire B.

Peter Neale got Duke off to a winning start but Geoff Cummings, Jonathan Cooper and Steve Woodage struck for Artillery.

Adrian Jones reduced Duke’s deficit to one before Jim Adams moved Artillery within a leg of victory.

Duke’s Dale Adams kept his side in the match before Graham Davies and Derek Manchip won it for Artillery.

Shearer Arms booked their place in the semi-finals of the Denise Neale Challenge Cup as they beat Stag B 6-3.

Lee Brothers and Jon Bramble gave Shearer a 2-0 advantage before Dave Smith and Nick Hatherley made it 2-2.

Shearer got the win with Sam Palmer, Robbie Blake and Bruce Baker rattling off three on the trot, capped by a 115 check-out from Baker.

Newcome Arms B beat Admiral Drake A 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Ron Neale Shield.

Tony Small, Ron Neale and Dan Graf put Newcome 3-1 up with only Dave West responded.

Simon Hughes pulled a leg back but Graham Cotterell, Tony Price and Jamie McClelland sealed the win.

The last leg was given to Drake’s Luke Puleston as a walkover.

Bob Hey (Phoenix North End B) threw a 16-dart leg and 180 while Shane Plummer (George & Dragon) and Kevin Hookey (Clarence Gardens) had 17 and 18-dart efforts respectively.

Vic Wain (Baffins) hit a 148 finish and James Bateman (Harvest Home), Mark Wilson (Tap), Frank Butcher (Oyster House B), Charlie Linkhorn (Mr Pickwick A), Phil King (Star & Garter) and Darrell Manchip (Newcome Arms A) got maximums.

John Rogers (Druids Arms A) scored 162, Ray Williams (Lord Chichester B) scored 153 and Arnie Le Rouge (Mermaid) scored 150.