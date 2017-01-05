Barnes setting pace with perfect record

NEWCOME ARMS A’s Darren Barnes’ 100-per-cent record in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division A sees him leading the aggregate competition.

His team-mate Adam Lipscombe has the highest finish so far.

He recorded a 158 game-shot, while Shearer Arms’ Jon Bramble fired in a 12-dart leg which has yet to be bettered.

Five players have lost just one game in division B.

That puts Admiral Drake C’s Luke Smith, Harvest Home’s Paul Storey, Old House at Home’s Liam Jafkins, Portland Arms’ Asa Norris and Raven’s Alan Unwin all in a share of top spot.

Dave Lock currently sits in pole position for the both of division B’s other honours with a 156 finish and 15-darter.

Stag duo Dion Juke and Jim Snook, Fred Fuggle, of Baffins, and Michael Chandler, of Eldon Arms, are all undefeated in division C.

Snook has also notched a 15-dart leg which is the fastest so far.

And Terry Dugan’s 148 check-out for Lord Chichester A is the biggest game-shot.

Mermaid’s Gary Hornby leads division D’s aggregate race having won every game so far.

Fawcett Inn’s Steve Goodeve has the biggest check-out with 102.

And an 18-dart leg by Mike Newbery, of Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms, sees him hold the honour of fastest leg to date.

Newcome Arms B need players to join their division B side.

Anyone interested should contact Ron Neale for more information on 023 9283 8434 or 07795 380393.

Meanwhile in the Gosport Darts Series, Sam Head claimed the £500 first prize as he emerged triumphant from the Gosport Darts Series finals day.

Head won all three of his group clashes, then got a 5-2 quarter-final win over Wayne France.

In the last four Head recorded a 6-5 victory over Luke Getty.

And he won 7-6 against top-seed Andy Jenkins in the final.

Jenkins won his semi-final against Lee Evans 6-2, having beaten Dave Harper 5-2 in the previous round.

Mike Symes and John Large also reached the last eight.

Robbie Norster won the plate competition, beating Jane Monaghan in the final.

Norster beat Terry Archer, Alistair Perkins and Justin Bradshaw on his way to the final.

Monaghan overcame Tony Moore, Brad Leishman, Trev Rogers and Ron Atwill.

n The Quattro competition will pit players in four contests of different formats.

The overall winner will be guaranteed a £200 prize, and the best 16 performers overall will progress through to final play-offs.

Prizes will be going to anyone reaching the last eight. Entry costs £10 and play starts at 12.30pm, but doors open at 9am.

There will be early bird competitions.

Contact organiser Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481 for more details.