Drake looking up after showcasing their A game

Admiral Drake A pulled themselves off the foot of Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division D with a 7-2 victory over Fawcett Inn.

Peter Smith and Peter Girvin started Drake in winning ways before Wayne Salmon got Fawcett off the mark.

Drake wasted no further time in securing the points as Carl Spratt, Dave West, Paul Flannery, Neil White and Anthony Griffin gave them an insurmountable lead.

Fawcett’s Jon Morley was awarded the last leg as a walkover.

Mr Pickwick A, meanwhile, enjoyed a 7-2 triumph against Stag A in division A.

Kevin Wilson opened proceedings for Pickwick but John Madison hit straight back for Stag.

Pickwick resumed control as Paul Garland, Charlie Linkhorn and Neil Hewson moved them within a set of victory.

Duncan Cope briefly kept Stag in the match but it was to no avail as Pickwick took the remaining sets through Malcolm Ogden, Liam McGuire and Phil Rudder.

Another comfortable win saw Star & Garter moved up to third in division B as they dispatched Duke of Devonshire B 6-3.

Paul Miller took the opening tie for Star before Duke’s Robert Houghton made it 1-1.

Star then took control with Dave King, Gary Hayward, Paul Henty, Phil King and Tony Ayres all winning to bag the points.

Peter Neale and Kevin Houghton took the last two legs as consolations for Duke.

In a tighter contest, George & Dragon came from behind to beat Baffins 5-4 in division C.

Baffins took the initial lead thanks to Fred Fuggle but they were soon 3-1 down as Les Browne, Anthony Plummer and Robbie Brooks struck for George.

Baffins battled back with wins from Brian Breadner, Vic Wain and Bruce Duff giving them a 4-3 lead but that was all they could muster as Shane Plummer and Les Weston took the last two legs to win the match for George.

Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) threw 14 and 15-dart legs along with a 124 game-shot and a 180, while Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B) notched 15 and 17-darters, a 116 finish and 180.

Charlie Jackson (Admiral Drake B) recorded 16 and 18-dart efforts while his team-mate Danny Smith also had a 16-darter.

Bill Sturgess (Admiral Drake B), Shane Filleul (Newcome Arms A), John Madgwick jnr (Lord Chichester B), Ross Hughes (Rose in June B), Liam Jafkins (Mr Pickwick B) and Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C) all finished legs in 18 darts with Sturgess hitting a 151 check-out and Jafkins scoring 180.

Mark Pearce (Druids Arms B) and Alan Miller (Froddington Arms B) hit 109 and 107 game-shots respectively.

Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms), Ian Pearce, Chris Harradine (Rose in June B), Craig McEwan (Phoenix North End B), Frank Butcher (Oyster House B) and Colin Prout (Stag A) all fired in maximums and Ron Hannan (Froddington Arms B) scored 171.