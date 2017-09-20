Hampshire pay for slow start as Glamorgan take victory

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE struggled to get going on their return to the premier division as they suffered a 23-14 defeat away to Glamorgan.

A strong performance on the second day did not make up for a lack of points on the first day, as Hampshire made the worst possible start to the contest.

The ladies’ B side were beaten 6-0.

Then the men’s second-string lost 5-1 down with only Jamie Kelling able to muster any early resistance.

James Nicholson pulled a set back for Hampshire but their hosts took the next three to move 8-2 up.

Arron Monk and Linton Hickman won the last two sets for Hampshire to end the men’s B game 8-4, giving Glamorgan a 14-4 lead going into the second day.

Glamorgan looked like continuing their winning ways as they took the opening clash in the ladies A match.

But Hampshire hit back to finally get some good positive form going with Jo Senior, Jane Monaghan, Nikki Stevens, Tara Power Gillet and Wendy Reinstadtler securing a 5-1 victory.

Hampshire’s men’s first team knew they could only afford to lose two sets if they were to win the match.

They subsequently took a 5-2 lead with Mike Symes, Sam Rooney, James Nicholson, Gary Stafford and Luke Getty all securing victories.

The hosts took the eighth set to guarantee themselves at least a draw.

But Hampshire still had their eye on securing a share of the spoils with Charlie Jackson and Robin Hathaway keeping their hopes alive.

However it was not to be with Glamorgan winning the last two clashes, meaning Hampshire won the men’s A match 7-5 but lost overall.

To add insult to injury, Hampshire were deducted two penalty points for breaching a rule on player registration.

They will certainly be looking for a better outcome in their next match.