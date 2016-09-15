Second prize is a boost for Phoenix

PHOENIX NORTH END B secured second place in Portsmouth League division A with a 7-2 triumph over Shearer Arms.

Craig McEwan and Jamie Stewart put Phoenix 2-0 up before Jon Bramble and Wes Farminer restored parity for Shearer, but that was all they could muster.

Dan Eade and Lee Todd put Phoenix back in control.

And Vince Aston scored a 180 as he secured the victory.

Joe Bridle added a sixth for Phoenix, despite Shearer’s Ricky Udy hitting a 104 game-shot against him.

And they were also awarded the last tie of the match as a walkover for Lee Smith.

Phoenix North End C wasted no time in securing victory over Oyster House A in division B.

Terry Scullion, Peter Smith, Paul Callard, Trevor Cawte and Rob Thomson took the five first legs to give Phoenix an insurmountable lead.

Oyster’s John Macdonald and Rob Loveridge prevented a whitewashing before Ian Vincent and Mark Vipond took the remaining legs to give Phoenix a 7-2 win.

Division C’s third-placed side Graham Arms A ended the season with a 5-4 loss to Raven.

Jamie Davis and Tony Shires put Graham 2-0 up before Paul Marsh halved Raven’s deficit.

Graham moved to the brink of victory from there.

Nigel Young and Mark Mihel were both on the mark as they made the score 4-1.

But Raven refused to roll over and battled back with Jerry Goddard, Sean Spillett, Scott Lees and Lee Simmons earning them the points.

Harvest Home B beat Fawcett Inn 5-4 in division D.

But unfortunately for the victors it wasn’t enough for them to secure second place.

Peter Pitt, Paul Story, Craig Mason and Mick Byrne put Harvest 4-1 up as they quickly gained full control of the match.

The only response early on came from Steve Goodeve.

However, the tide appeared to be turning a bit as Keith Brennen and Tom Morley kept Fawcett in the match.

But it was to no avail as Harvest’s Martin Clifford won the penultimate tie to clinch victory.

Josh Olden won the last leg as a consolation for Fawcett to round off the scoring.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) threw a 15-dart leg and 116 finish while Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) recorded a 17-darter.

Del Thomson (Newcome Arms A) and Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B) both finished legs in 18 darts as they showed strong form, with Thomson checking out on 100.

Paul Drinkwater (Portland Arms) hit a 104 game-shot and Mick Mulvery (Phoenix Southsea) scored 152.