Symes and Jackson top charts

CHAMPIONS Admiral Drake B also took top spot in the season’s individual honours for division A of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League.

Mike Symes earned the aggregate title after he lost just two games all season.

Charlie Jackson recorded the highest finish with a 160 game-shot.

Sam Head shared the quickest game prize with Jolly Taxpayer C’s Andy Newcombe and Rose in June B’s Chris Harradine with all three registering 12-dart legs.

In division B the champions also provided the aggregate winner with Asa Norris only losing three games for table-topping Portland Arms.

However it was a player from a relegated side who took the other crowns as Stephen Houghton, of Duke of Devonshire B, notched both a 16-dart leg and 161 check-out.

There was a five-way tie for the quickest game in division C after Dave Paul, of Froddington Arms, Tap’s Robert Scott, Shame Plummer, of George & Dragon, and Meon duo James Scammell and Jim Scammell all threw 17-dart legs.

Vic Wain took the highest finish prize for his 148 game-shot for Baffins and Froddington Arms’ Ron Hannam claimed the aggregate crown with just two losses.

Mr Pickwick B’s Trevor Rogers was the most consistent player across all the leagues as he lost just one game and earned the division D aggregate title.

His team-mate Chris Jafkins had the fastest leg with a 13-darter and a 116 game-shot from Red White & Blue’s Joe Lane couldn’t be bettered.

Meanwhile, Sam Head emerged victorious from stage eight of the Gosport Darts Series.

He sealed victory with a 5-4 triumph over Wayne France in the final.

Head’s route to the final saw him overcome John Large 4-3 in the last eight before securing a 4-1 win over Mike Symes.

France won his semi-final against Colin Littlecott 4-3 having beaten Ben Brown 4-1 in the previous round.

Ron Atwill and Tim Phillips both reached the quarter-finals.

Jane Monaghan, Jason Poole, Steve Harradine, Rob Norster, Pete West, Steve Marsh, Tony Moore and Lee Evans all lost out in the last 16.

Head now sits second in the overall points table, four points behind France who leads the way.