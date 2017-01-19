Whitlock’s great spell

FORMER world championship finalist Simon Whitlock stormed to victory in Waterlooville Sports Bar’s Quattro competition, whitewashing Mike Gillet 5-0 in the final.

The unique competition saw players compete in four different formats, gaining ranking points with the overall top 16 going through to the final knockout.

Danny Smith won the 701 event.

He beat Andy Jenkins in the final.

Jenkins also finished second in 301.

He was beaten by Gary Blackwood in the final of that format.

Whitlock, nicknamed The Wizard, took the 101 title with Rich North runner-up.

And Mike Gillet beat Blackwood in the final of the 501 contest.

Whitlock’s route to the final saw him beat John Large in the last 16 before triumphing over Chaz Barstow and then Scott Walters.

Gillet dispatched Callum Francis before beating Luke Getty in the quarter-finals and North in the semi-finals.

Jenkins and Blackwood both reached the quarter-finals.

Craig McCutcheon, Mike Symes, Jamie Kelling, Billy Meakins, Danny Smith and Steve Baldwin all lost in the last 16.