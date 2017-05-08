Conor Chaplin: ‘Pompey and the city are glued together’

POMPEY star Conor Chaplin has praised fans, saying the club and the city are ‘glued together’.

Following the celebrations on Southsea Common yesterday, the striker told The News that only then was the realisation of the club’s triumph sinking in.

He said: ‘It is really great to be able to come out and celebrate with the fans.

‘When it comes to Portsmouth, the club and the city are glued together. They come together.

‘If you’re a football fan in this city, then you’re a Pompey fan and all of the city, even if they are not necessarily football fans, will turn out and support the club because they know what it means.

‘Portsmouth and Pompey go hand in hand and today is all about celebrating that and giving the fans something to shout about.’

The striker was vocal during the celebrations, conducting a variety of Pompey classics and holding the League Two trophy.