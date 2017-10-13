Bell has goalkeeper problem for Portland visit

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers are on the hunt for a second Dorset scalp in a week when they host Portland United in Wessex League premier division at the Kendall Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Louis Bell’s side returned from Hamworthy United on Tuesday with a well-deserved 1-0 victory.

It was just the boost they needed after throwing away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Amesbury Town last Saturday.

The hosts, however, face a goalkeeper problem ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Regular starter Tony Male is on holiday and his replacement, Tom Boyle, has been called up into the England deaf squad.

Boss Bell said: ‘We put in a good all-round performance and were much better defensively at Hamworthy.

‘Tyler Yates came back in at centre-half and was man of the match.

‘I do need to find a goalkeeper but have a few irons in the fire.’

Michael Birmingham’s free-scoring Horndean could find Hamble Club a tough nut to crack at Five Heads Park (3pm).

The Deans have scored 11 goals in their past two games, but expect it to be more difficult against the ambitious visitors, who are seventh in the table.

‘We will need to be on our game for this one,’ said Birmingham.

‘They have a very ambitious chairman who provides a big budget for the club.

‘As a result, they have brought in some very experienced players.

‘They are a strong, powerful unit but we have a good record at home so far this season.

‘Our aim is to make it as uncomfortable as possible on the pitch for any team coming to us.’

Birmingham has the luxury of a full-strength squad to choose from.

Derek Harding continues in goal for Fareham Town at Bashley after making an impressive debut in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Alresford Town.

Harding has been drafted in to replace Luke Douglas, who has picked up a knock.

Reds boss Pete Stiles said: ‘It was disappointing to see our four-game unbeaten run end at Alresford.

‘Going to Bashley, we need to get more on the front foot.’

AFC Portchester travel to taste the delights of Hamworthy United’s 4G pitch.

The Royals will be buoyed by their 3-2 win against Cowes Sports after trailing 2-0 at half-time on Tuesday.

Petersfield Town entertain Lymington Town at Love Lane (3pm).