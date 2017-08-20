Fareham school celebrates 60th anniversary

IT took nine years to come to fruition but more than 170 former pupils – travelling from as far away as Australia and Canada – have finally met to mark an important milestone in a school’s history.

Fareham Grammar School, now Cams Hill School, opened 60 years ago, this year.

To mark the occasion a five-strong team of old girls organised a huge reunion to celebrate the anniversary.

Leah White, from the class of 1973, runs a Facebook group for the school and it was almost a decade ago that a reunion was first suggested.

Leah (nee Lesley Higgs), who now lives in Manchester, said: ‘The Facebook group is like an all-year-round online reunion.

‘It took a lot of hard work to organise it but it was worth it.

‘Three of the old teachers were there, including Rosemary Billett who was one of the original teachers.

‘It was quite a strict school but I think that was a good thing. They instilled a good set of moral values in us.

‘The school building itself has changed so much over the years.

‘But it was brilliant to see all the girls again.’

The school, in Shearwater Avenue, Portchester, changed from a grammar to a comprehensive in 1979 when GCSEs came in and the name changed to Cams Hill School.

Mrs Billett was one of the first teachers at the school. She said: ‘Girls came from around the world for the party. There were two from Australia, one from Sweden, one from Greece and even a lady who teaches Inuits in the far Northwest Territory of Canada.

‘It was very difficult for me because I wanted so much to speak to them all but I didn’t have time.’

The team behind the reunion included Linda Marston, Cynthia Mays, Jane Elliott and Chris Wallen.