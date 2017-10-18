Goalscoring frenzy as Portchester put 12 past Cowes Sports

Have your say

Alex Baldacchino scored a majestic six goals as AFC Portchester demolished Cowes Sports 12-2 in the Wessex League Cup at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

Fellow striker Bobby Scott notched a hat-trick, while Joe Bye, Gary Moody and Ollie Searle were also on target.

It was a pleasing return for manager Ian Saunders, who has been abroad with work and lauded his troops.

The Royals boss said: ‘We have been threatening to do this for a while.

‘Ironically, we went behind after 40 seconds, only to equalise straight away in a frenetic opening.

‘Once we got going, we were ruthless and our finishing was deadly.

‘Our two strikers are still not fully fit but are hitting a purple patch.

‘We kept our tempo up right through and didn’t take our foot off the gas.’

Last season’s Wessex League Cup finalists, Baffins Milton Rovers, were knocked out of the competition as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Newport (IoW)

After a goalless first half, Baffins went behind in the 53rd minute.

Their fate was sealed on 77 minutes when Newport doubled their advantage.

Louis Bell’s side host Radstock Town at the Kendall Stadium in Wessex League premier division on Saturday.

Fareham Town had to overcome a physical New Milton Town challenge to win 2-0 in the Russell-Cotes Cup.

Pete Stiles was delighted with the promise shown by the youngsters he drafted in after he rung the changes.

The Reds manager said: ‘We had a number of 16 and 17-year-olds playing, but they stood up to some rough treatment.

‘Playing the youngsters enabled me to rest a few players ahead of our big FA Vase game against Ivybridge Town on Saturday.

‘We played well and fully deserved the win.

‘Matt Simm, who was making his debut, did really well for us.’

Curt Robbins missed a 20th-minute penalty but made amends five-minutes later by opening the scoring.

The Fareham talent finished off a well-worked move by knocking the ball in at the far post.

The Reds wrapped up the game on 70 minutes when George Davis made a rare venture forward through the middle, which culminated in him firing his shot beyond the New Milton goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Hampshire Premier League outfit Fleetlands put in a respectable performance against Wessex League premier division club Andover Town but the Gosport-based side lost 4-0.