Non-league round-up: Rampant Rocks extend unbeaten start to the new season

Bognor extended their unbeaten start to the National League South season with a 6-2 win against Sussex rivals Whitehawk.

The Rocks recovered from being 2-1 down to surge past their opponents and moved into the top five with the decisive victory at Nyewood Lane.

Ollie Pearce was Bognor’s star man as he bagged two goals and three assists while substitute Pat Suraci weighed in with a late double.

Jimmy Wild and Alex Parsons were also on target as the Rocks took their tally to 14 goals in four games this campaign.

Moneyfields threw away two points in their Southern League south & east division clash at Northwood.

Dave Carter’s men went in front on 63 minutes through an unstoppable strike from Lewis Fennemore 25 yards from goal.

Moneys looked to be returning to Dover Road with all three points but Pat Adamson scored for Northwood in injury time after the visitors failed to get rid of a corner.

Baffins Milton Rovers bagged a second successive victory with a 2-1 win against Alresford in Wessex League premier division at the Kendall Stadium.

The win moved Louis Bell’s outfit to third in the table with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Fareham Town bounced back after their weekend loss to Baffins with a 4-2 victory against Cowes Sports.

Simon Woods was the star of the show for the Reds and scored all four of his side’s goals at the Cams Alders Stadium.

Petersfield’s problems from last season seemed to have continued as they were thrashed 7-0 by Hamble Club at Love Lane.

Nathan Lynch bagged four for the visitors.

Horndean were held to a stalemate at Sholing.

Michael Birmingham’s men sit second in the table only on goal difference.

– WILL ROONEY