Portchester and Fareham set to ring the changes in cup

AFC Portchester welcome Cowes Sports to the Blanchard Wells Stadium for the second time in a week in the Russell Cotes Cup tonight (7.45pm).

The incident-packed first meeting ended in a 3-2 win for the Royals after they trailed 2-0 at the interval.

The home side also had Joe Noakes sent off for an alleged use of the elbow.

Bobby Scott scored twice to lead the fightback against Cowes.

The striker has been firing on all cylinders this season and added another two to his tally in Portchester’s 3-1 win at Hamworthy on Saturday in Wessex League premier division.

The Royals host a FA Vase tie against Cullompton Rangers at the weekend, so they are likely to rest a number of their first-choice players.

Pete Stiles is set to give some of his Fareham Town youngsters a chance in their Russell Cotes Cup tie at New Milton Town.

With an important FA Vase home game against Ivybridge Town on Saturday, the Reds boss doesn’t want to risk many of his senior players.

‘I want to rest some of my players before the Vase game,’ said Stiles.

‘It means that young prospects like 16-year-old midfielder Matt Sims gets a chance.

‘He has done well for us in the reserves.

‘Now we can see how he copes in a different environment.

‘New Milton may play in a league below us but we cannot go there underestimating them.’

Baffins Milton Rovers face a trip across the Solent to face Newport in the Wessex League Cup.

Manager Louis Bell is looking for a positive reaction from his troops following their 6-0 thumping against Portland United on Saturday.

Baffins have the incentive of completing a league and cup double over their hosts, having won 4-0 at St Georges Park recently in Wessex League premier division.

However, Bell has discounted the previos victory against Newport.

He said: ‘Our league win counts for nothing.

‘Our big FA Vase game against Radstock Town is our main priority, but I am still looking for a reaction from our last game.

‘The team has been excellent up until now but against Portland we hit a brick wall.’

Bell is pleased to have goalkeeper Tom Boyle back from his England deaf team duties.

Hampshire Premier League outfit Fleetlands face a tough trip to Andover Town in the Russell Cotes Cup.