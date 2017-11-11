Reds gamble paying off as Hamilton proves a hit

Have your say

A willingness to take a gamble looks like paying off for Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles.

The Cams Alders boss needed a striker to replace Simon Woods, who picked up an injury early in the season.

And it appears he has plucked a gem from local Sunday League football.

Scott Hamilton was encouraged to make the step up to Wessex premier football – and the 31 year old has proved a revelation ever since.

The former Trades and CJ Glass front man in the Gosport & Fareham Sunday League has scored 10 goals in 12 games to spearhead a big improvement by the Reds.

Hamilton insisted there is a rich vein of further talent available to be tapped in the local leagues.

‘I wish I’d made the step up years ago,’ said Hamilton.

‘Up until now, though, I have been happy playing on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon with my mates.

‘It came about because I know Callum Laycock, who plays at Fareham.

‘He said they were looking for a couple of players so I went along to training. I loved it and am definitely enjoying my football.

‘It has gone well and I regard myself as a bit of a goal poacher.

‘The big difference is in the speed of the game and the size of the opponents.

‘Even some of the younger players are huge!

‘Clubs should look a bit more at the players in local football rather than going further afield.

‘I would encourage any of the younger players to push on and give it a go.’

Stiles is delighted with the impact Hamilton has made and regards him as just the sort of player he has to look for.

The manager has a limited budget so is always on the look out for a bargain.

‘Scott has been great for us,’ said Stiles.

‘Although he is only a little fellow, he is nippy and works hard.

‘He keeps nibbling at defenders to unsettle them.

‘There are a lot of good players out there, but because they are a bit older people write them off.

‘Scott has shown he certainly knows where the goal is.’