Reds on a roll thanks to ‘bulldog spirit’

Steve Stone hopes to have a few players back as Fareham Town seek to maintain their winning run against Amesbury Town at Cams Alders tomorrow (3pm).

The Reds have not lost since the opening day of the Wessex league premier division season, despite suffering a crippling number of injuries.

Stone has also been handicapped by players going on holiday.

He is hoping, however, to have Sammy Martin back from suspension, 16-year-old Jack Barnes from England Schoolboy trials, and Joe Boggild recovered from food poisoning.

‘I am yet to make less than four changes every game so far this season,’ said Stone.

‘Our success has been down to a number of factors.

‘These include a few Churchill-type speeches, good organisation and the players being prepared to put in a shift.

‘We gave had to show a lot of bulldog spirit.’

Stone, however, looks like he has lost young midfielder Liam Kimber for a while after he picked up a nasty looking ankle injury.

Michael Birmingham is expecting Horndean to face a physical test at Brockenhurst (3pm).

The Deans travel in good form with three wins and a draw from their last four games.

‘You can never expect an easy game at Brockenhurst,’ said Birmingham.

‘They are always a strong, powerful, well-organised side.

‘We are going well and had a good cup win over Team Solent.

‘After a disappointing first half we did what we are best at and got our reward.

‘It is no good trying to get the ball forward at 100 mile per hour.’

The visitors are down to the barebones for the trip, with six players ruled out by injury or unavailability.

Tom Price, Ian Humble and Luke Heard are away, with Charlie Walker, Ryan Thomas, Elliott Roberts and Micky Milne injured.

Improving AFC Portchester cross the Solent to take on Cowes Sports at Westwood Park.

The Royals lost their opening two games of the Wessex League season but bounced back to thrash Fawley 5-0 and have won their past three games in all competitions.

Third-placed Moneyfields can keep the pressure on the top two by beating Alresford Town at Dover Road.

In division one, Baffins Milton Rovers entertain Fleet Spurs at the Kendall Stadium.

United Services Portsmouth visit Andover New Street.